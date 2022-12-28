Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 2,736 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 0.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,457. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.