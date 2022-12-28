Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 137612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

