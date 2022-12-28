Northland Power Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPIFF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

