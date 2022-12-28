Northland Power Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Northland Power Stock Up 1.1 %

NPI stock opened at C$37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.45. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northland Power Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.52.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.