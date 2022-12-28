NuCypher Market Cap Hits $58.67 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $58.67 million and $1.03 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

