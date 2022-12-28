Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 648.5% in December

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 648.5% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 69,573 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NQP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 1,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.01.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

