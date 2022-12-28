NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$15.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.54. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$445.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 3.2899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$139,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,716,997.90. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$139,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,716,997.90. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at C$1,015,170. Insiders sold a total of 121,644 shares of company stock worth $1,611,991 in the last ninety days.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

