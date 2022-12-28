Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $204.29 million and $11.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.55 or 0.07194824 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03446825 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $12,382,790.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

