Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Trading Down 1.7%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 9,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 3,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

