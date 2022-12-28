OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.38) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.