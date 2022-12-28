ON Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,269 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 97% compared to the typical volume of 3,178 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ON by 159.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190,987 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,084,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,799,000 after purchasing an additional 794,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ON by 171.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. William Blair lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 123,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. ON has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. Research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

