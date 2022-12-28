Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lessened by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.