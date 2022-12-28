Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,600 shares, a growth of 406.8% from the November 30th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.9 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Orbia Advance stock remained flat at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

