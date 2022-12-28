Orbler One Day Volume Hits $1.74 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $1.74 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbler has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $8.04 or 0.00048378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

