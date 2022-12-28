Orbler (ORBR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Billion

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $8.16 or 0.00048836 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $1.67 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

