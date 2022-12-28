Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 136.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $23.80.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 73.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

