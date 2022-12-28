OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Tops $0.17

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $61.02 million and $1.12 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

