Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.4% per year over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 7,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,693. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 144.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

