Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31.
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
