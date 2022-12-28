PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 918,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 699,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

