Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

DQJCY stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,074. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

