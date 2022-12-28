Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
DQJCY stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,074. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $19.38.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
