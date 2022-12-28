Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $651.00 million-$686.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.12 million. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.47-$1.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of PK stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

