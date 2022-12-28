PAX Gold (PAXG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $489.30 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $489.30 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,804.32 or 0.10863070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

