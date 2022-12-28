Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja Sells 13,744 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %
PAYX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,473. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after acquiring an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
