Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja Sells 13,744 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

PAYX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,473. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after acquiring an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.