PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

