Peabody Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 31,473 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 21,795 call options.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 436,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,200,370 shares of company stock valued at $65,887,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,682,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

