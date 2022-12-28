Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.3% annually over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 271,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,961,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

