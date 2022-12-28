Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.63) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -19.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. 1,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $270.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,769,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 302.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 120,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 90,926 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

