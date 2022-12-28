PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 138.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Insider Activity at PermRock Royalty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $33,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,752,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,192,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,168 shares of company stock worth $977,973.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.