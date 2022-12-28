Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,385 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 126,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 762,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 852,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

