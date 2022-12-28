Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

