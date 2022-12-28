Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

