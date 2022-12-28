Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,586 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

