Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

