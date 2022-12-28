Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Lessened by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.5% of SBK Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

