Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 67,777 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

