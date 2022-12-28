Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $66.28 million and $44,155.03 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00229423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00072869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054219 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,027,574 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

