Pirate Chain Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $66.74 million and $39,868.22 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00232419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00075219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00055097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,025,662 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

