Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 16th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.41. 19,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$448.95 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLZ.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

