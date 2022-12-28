Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,100 shares, a growth of 5,718.3% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Polymetal International Stock Performance

POYYF remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

