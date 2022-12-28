Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,100 shares, a growth of 5,718.3% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Polymetal International Stock Performance
POYYF remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $21.00.
Polymetal International Company Profile
