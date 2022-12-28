Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $82,229.15 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003868 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.15 or 0.05324159 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.04 or 0.00498374 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.34 or 0.29528925 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.