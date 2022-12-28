Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Down 77.5% in December

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the November 30th total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,078,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Premier Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of BIEI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,418,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,893. Premier Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.

