Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 1.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,772,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 162,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 161,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 78.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after buying an additional 128,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,391. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

NYSE:INSP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,919. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

