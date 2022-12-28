Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 4.5% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.57. 1,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,835. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

