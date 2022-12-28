Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Paramount Global accounts for approximately 2.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $79,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

PARA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,382. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

