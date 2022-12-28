Presearch 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77,304.29 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Presearch has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and $77,304.29 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

