Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.99

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
