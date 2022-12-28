Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.99

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.