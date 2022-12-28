Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 1,284.2% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 30,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.