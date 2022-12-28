Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $193.87 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00011137 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $193.87 million and $25.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.73 or 0.07176072 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00068162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023420 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,470,884 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

