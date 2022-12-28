Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL) Insider Salvatore Catalano Buys 600,000 Shares

Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL – Get Rating) insider Salvatore Catalano bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$324,000.00 ($218,918.92).

Salvatore Catalano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quantum Graphite alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Salvatore Catalano 14,510,296 shares of Quantum Graphite stock.

Quantum Graphite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Quantum Graphite Company Profile

Quantum Graphite Limited engages in the exploration, mining, processing, manufacture, and sale of flake graphite and related products in Australia and internationally. Its flagship project is the Uley graphite project that includes five contiguous mining tenements located on the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.